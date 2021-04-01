TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 9,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,639,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $507.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
