Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Short Interest Up 93.0% in March

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the February 28th total of 751,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TIMB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 910,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,748. TIM has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TIMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

