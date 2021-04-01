ThoreCoin Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for about $11,267.61 or 0.19022307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $976.74 million and approximately $35,607.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00064274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.79 or 0.00328856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.03 or 0.00778322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00088584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00028900 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

