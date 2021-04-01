Thomas C. Marecic Sells 19,240 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMETEK stock opened at $127.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.02. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $129.13.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

