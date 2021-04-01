The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Ian William Delaney Acquires 6,100 Shares

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Ian William Delaney acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,982,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,853,397.10.

Ian William Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Westaim alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Ian William Delaney purchased 165,000 shares of The Westaim stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$437,250.00.

Shares of WED stock opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$383.74 million and a PE ratio of -11.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.46. The Westaim Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 38.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for The Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.