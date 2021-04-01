The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,371 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,845,000 after buying an additional 856,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after buying an additional 669,801 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 75,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

