The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Boosted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. YCG LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 245,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $13,260,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,618 shares of company stock worth $2,202,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $95.61 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.98.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

