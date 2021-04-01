The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Short Interest Update

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the period. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $217.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.42. The ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $10.90.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

