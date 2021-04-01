The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,792 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 2,148.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,693 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $1,578,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 133,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 108,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

MLHR opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

