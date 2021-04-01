The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,256 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 903.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

