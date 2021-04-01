The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

NYSE:SIX opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. The business’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

