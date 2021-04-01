The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 28,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 95,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE:NUS opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund purchased 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $32,270.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,332 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

