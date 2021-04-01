The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP William A. Bloom Sells 33,019 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

