The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $42.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

