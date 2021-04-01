The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $365.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $310.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $327.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $141.67 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

