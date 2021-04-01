The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $48.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.29, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,900 shares of company stock worth $11,789,422. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,639 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $163,118,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $96,198,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after buying an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

