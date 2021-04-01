The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:GRX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.46. 37,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,819. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 206,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 158,372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter worth $521,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth $358,000.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

