The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Raised to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Renaissance Capital downgraded The Bidvest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

The Bidvest Group stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. The Bidvest Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.