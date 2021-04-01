Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TXT. TheStreet raised Textron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.73.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT stock opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. Textron has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $57.23.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,159,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.