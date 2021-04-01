Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $1,359.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TPL. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,589.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,301.74 and its 200 day moving average is $796.49. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $345.00 and a twelve month high of $1,710.50.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $793.02 per share, for a total transaction of $34,892.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 163 shares of company stock valued at $164,628 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 56.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $4,266,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

