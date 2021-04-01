Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Increased to Buy at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Longbow Research currently has $220.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Shares of TXN opened at $188.99 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $96.07 and a one year high of $190.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.01. The stock has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,101,000 after acquiring an additional 134,900 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 22,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,010.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

