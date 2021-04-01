Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $188.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.01. The stock has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.07 and a 12 month high of $190.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

