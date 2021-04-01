Terri A. Morrical Sells 600 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $52,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,018.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $88.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $59.50 and a 1 year high of $89.62.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Neogen by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Neogen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.