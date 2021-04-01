Ternium Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,694 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,023% compared to the average volume of 329 call options.

Shares of NYSE TX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.84. 602,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. Ternium has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $40.54.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ternium by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 226,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and markets various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, China, and Guatemala. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, hot rolled coils and sheets, cold rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, welded pipes, hot dipped galvanized and electro-galvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, billets, wire rods and bars, and other products, as well as sells energy.

