TenX (PAY) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. TenX has a market capitalization of $33.03 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TenX has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One TenX token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.54 or 0.00640012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00068056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025873 BTC.

About TenX

PAY is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

