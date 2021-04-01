Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tenneco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of TEN opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $13.12.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $67,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,731,237 shares of company stock valued at $136,851,277. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 20.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.