Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 108,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,208. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.46.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

