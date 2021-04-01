Telsey Advisory Group Raises Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $27.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEVI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 10,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $278,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $30,734.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,694.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,435,197 shares of company stock worth $34,845,312. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,703,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,053 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,254 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

