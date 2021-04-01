Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. 21,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 121,177 shares.The stock last traded at $12.34 and had previously closed at $11.70.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $573.05 million, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

