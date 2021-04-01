Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,495,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teck Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after buying an additional 86,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,443,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

