Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.15

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as low as $2.96. Tarena International shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 367,752 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

About Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 14 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, Python, and network engineer courses; and four non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, accounting, and computer-based designing courses through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

