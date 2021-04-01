Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Insider Stephen Grant Sells 20,000 Shares

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) insider Stephen Grant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total transaction of £123,000 ($160,700.29).

Stephen Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Stephen Grant sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.27), for a total transaction of £63,300 ($82,701.86).

Shares of Tandem Group stock opened at GBX 605 ($7.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £30.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. Tandem Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 680 ($8.88). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 541.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 495.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $3.12. Tandem Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

