Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

TNDM has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $88.25 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 20,370 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.