Tabor Asset Management LP Takes $2.27 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. Booking accounts for about 2.0% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Booking by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,237.87.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $31.97 on Thursday, reaching $2,361.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,203.08 and a 12-month high of $2,469.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,294.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,039.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $23.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.