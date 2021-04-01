T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Decreased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 130,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $40,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

TMUS stock opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

