Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,124.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

