Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) General Counsel Sells $308,000.00 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Olefson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Jonathan Olefson sold 5,336 shares of Syneos Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $403,828.48.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. AJO LP bought a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 92.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

