SYNC Network Market Cap Reaches $13.87 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $13.87 million and $65,975.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.45 or 0.00383731 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005563 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.55 or 0.05349139 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SYNC Network Token Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 136,342,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,245,811 tokens. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

