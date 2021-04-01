Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYNA. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $135.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.80 and a 200 day moving average of $98.98. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $144.45.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,362 shares of company stock worth $2,845,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

