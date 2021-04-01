Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 593 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Citigroup by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in Citigroup by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.