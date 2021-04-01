Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 170 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $231.87 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.86.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

