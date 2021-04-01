Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $121.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $122.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

