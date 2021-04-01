Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $287.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.80 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.45 and a 200-day moving average of $280.98. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,496. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

