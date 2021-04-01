Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Shares of PM stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91. The firm has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.