Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Danaher by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Danaher by 562.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,637,000 after acquiring an additional 847,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $225.08 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.87 and a 200 day moving average of $226.11. The firm has a market cap of $160.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

