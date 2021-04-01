Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 448 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Teradyne by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

TER opened at $121.68 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.91. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

