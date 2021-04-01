Sylebra Capital Ltd Invests $12.81 Million in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,810,000. 17 Education & Technology Group makes up 0.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 0.53% of 17 Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,482,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $17,170,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,149,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,857,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,759,000.

Shares of NYSE:YQ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,024. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.36.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

