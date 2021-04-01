Sylebra Capital Ltd Acquires 929,123 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 228.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929,123 shares during the period. Futu accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $61,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,138 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at $59,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Futu by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,691,000 after acquiring an additional 570,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Futu by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 844,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Futu by 15,147.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 761,025 shares during the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUTU. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. 86 Research lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Shares of FUTU opened at $158.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.07 and a beta of 1.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $204.25.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

