Switcheo (SWTH) Reaches Market Cap of $93.69 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $93.69 million and $1.02 million worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Switcheo has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00064788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.11 or 0.00368853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.67 or 0.00801313 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00088716 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00047740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029562 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,410,222,064 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,459,642 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

