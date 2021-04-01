S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the February 28th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in S&W Seed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SANW stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.66. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $128.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.68.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

